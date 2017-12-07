Virginia Beach teen lights up city with 30,000 Christmas lights for a purpose

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Kellam High School student is turning dark nights into bright sights for children battling cancer.

Noah Bilger is decking the halls with 30,000 Christmas lights, and it took him almost three weeks to put up the display.

“Last year we had just the house here behind me,” said Bilger. “This year, we added the house to the right and the one behind.”

Bilger quadrupled the amount of lights from last year and he controls it with seven controllers.

“The last couple weeks before Christmas are normally our busiest,” said Bilger.

Bilger is spreading holiday cheer with the 20 minute lights playing to the beats of various Christmas tunes, like the song “Under the Tree” by Kelly Clarkson and “Text Me Merry Christmas.”

He’s asking those who come by the 3rd annual Christmas on Mansion Cross light Display to donate to Saint Jude Hospital – for children spending the holiday season in the hospital fighting cancer. And while some of the children may be spending their Christmas in the hospital, Noah is hoping their days are merry and bright.

Last year Bilger raised $2,000 dollars and he’s hoping to send more money this year.

The Christmas show will be up until New Year’s Eve. The show runs Sunday-Thursay from 5:15 to 9 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 5:15 to 10:30 p.m. The light show is located at 2221 Mansion Cross Lane, Virginia Beach.

On December 15, 16, 22, and 23, Bilger will be hosting a special night with free hot chocolate. He’s encouraging neighbors to come out and support his desire to donate to children.