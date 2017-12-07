VDOT to give update on plans for possible weekend snow and ice

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – As the temperatures continue to drop in December, the Virginia Department of Transportation plans to give an update on its plan for winter weather.

VDOT says it’s all hands on deck and crews are preparing for any possible wintry mix this weekend and throughout the winter season. VDOT say its crews have already tested equipment and conducted dry runs around Hampton Roads. The agency says it crews are winter-ready and have supplies and equipment in place to respond to any possible weather.

“We began preparing in October with equipment checks and dry runs,” said VDOT Hampton Roads District Administrator Jim Utterback.” Year round”, Utterback added, “We work to keep our salt domes and sand piles stocked and our pre-treatment supplies on hand for a quick and complete roll out.”

V-DOT also says it will give the media a closer look at its snow removal equipment for this year. That includes – snow trucks, sand and salt mix and abrasives used to treat the roads. V-DOT says its goal this year is to have all state roads passable within 48 hours after a storm ends, if no additional snow has fallen.

The press conference is scheduled to take place at 9 a.m. at VDOT’s Wards Corner Area Headquarters.