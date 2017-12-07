Suspect of Newport News break-in charged

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A 19-year-old man is facing charges after police say he tried to break into a Newport News house over the weekend.

Police say officers were called to a home on Lancaster Lane for a burglary in progress. A 49-year-old man told police he confronted the suspect, who then ran toward a nearby Walmart on Jefferson Avenue.

Officers detained a man matching a description of the suspect, and identified Christopher Jordan Brown as the suspect of the attempted break-in.

Police say a second burglary incident was reported on Masters Trail while Brown was being interviewed. He is now faced with two breaking and entering charges.