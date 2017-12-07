Suffolk Police search for armed robber

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police say someone robbed a neighborhood convenience store Wednesday night.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and dark gloves entered the Speedway located in the 1500 block of Holland Road around 9:35 p.m. The top part of his face was covered with a cut-up t-shirt.

Once inside, the man showed his weapon and took an undetermined amount of money.

The suspect was last seen getting into a late model dark blue or black Nissan Maxima.

There was no injuries reported.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Suffolk Police or call the Suffolk Crime Line,