State trooper involved in crash on CBBT

CHESAPEAKE BAY (WAVY) — A Virginia State Police trooper was involved in a crash Thursday morning on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel.

State police say the trooper was going south on the bridge-tunnel when the crash happened, just after 7:30 a.m.

A preliminary investigation found the trooper was exiting the second tunnel when a construction vehicle pulled out into his lane, leaving him nowhere to go.

State police say the trooper hit the back of the construction vehicle. Images released Thursday morning showed extensive damage to the trooper’s patrol car.

The trooper suffered minor injuries in the crash and was taken to Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital, according to state police.

A state police reconstruction team is continuing to investigate the crash.