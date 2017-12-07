Sewer main break leads to sinkhole in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A sinkhole appeared in Norfolk’s Ghent neighborhood on Thursday after a sewer main failure gutted the road’s foundation, forming a familiar crater in the flood-prone section of the city.

The side of the road on the 700 block of Graydon Avenue was the casualty this time.

Harry Kenyon with the City of Norfolk says crews have filled the hole and temporarily fixed the sewer main, but they’re still working on fully repairing the sewer main.

Barrels have been put up to keep traffic away from the hole, and Kenyon says crews will monitor the weather over the next few days in order to make permanent repairs.

The road is open to traffic at this time.