Norfolk police ID ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in gas station robbery

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police say they have identified one of two suspects in a November armed robbery.

Two men entered a Citgo gas station Nov. 19. One of the them pulled out a gun and demanded money; both suspects fled the scene before police arrived.

Police said Thursday they have identified Dominique L. Lee as one of the suspects seen in security footage.

Lee is wanted on charges of robbery, use of a firearm in a felony, possession of a firearm by a felon and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Police said Lee is considered armed and dangerous, and is thought to be homeless. He is also known to frequent areas around E. Princess Anne Road and Park Avenue.

If you see him, call 911 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.