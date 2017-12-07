Newport News man accused of punching woman, throwing child

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News man is accused of assaulting a woman and throwing her child during a domestic argument.

Police say they were dispatched to the 600 block of 32nd St. on Wednesday night at 11:56 p.m. for the dispute.

When they arrived, officers found a man inside the house yelling at a woman who was outside. Police say the victim, a 32-year-old Newport News woman, said she and 26-year-old Michael Harris got into an argument earlier that day around 10 a.m. about household matters.

The couple was separated until around 5 p.m., when police say the argument resumed with the victim smashing the windows and doors of the couple’s shared vehicle.

The victim told police that when she tried to leave the home, Harris grabbed her by the hair and punched her.

She also told police that Harris picked up her 3-year-old son and threw him.

Harris and the victim share one child in common, but the child who was reportedly assaulted wasn’t Harris’.

Police say they found scratches consistent with a fight on Harris, who eventually was taken to the hospital for a lip injury. The victim and child didn’t require medical attention, according to police.

Harris has been charged with negligence of a child which led to injury and assault on a family member.