Man injured in Elizabeth City shooting

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — An Elizabeth City man was taken to the hospital overnight Wednesday after police say they responded to a shooting.

According to police, officers went to an Elizabeth City neighborhood around 1 a.m. for a shots fired call.

A 34-year-old man was found at the scene with a gunshot wound to his lower right thigh.

He was initially taken to Sentara Hospital in Elizabeth City by Pasquotank EMS, before being transferred to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. The man was said to be in stable condition with an injury not considered life-threatening.

The circumstances of the shooting are unclear as police continue to investigate.