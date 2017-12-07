Local roadway projects get millions in funding from VDOT for final phases

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The final phases of two major local transportation projects got funding from VDOT on Monday.

A I-64 widening project in York County, which just completed its first of three scheduled phases ‘on budget, on time,’ received $178.3 million to add an additional lane in each direction from roughly 1 mile west of the Lightfoot Exit to 1 mile west of Humelsine Parkway/Marquis Center Parkway exit in York County, about 8.2 miles long. Shirley Contracting Company of Lorton, Va. was awarded the contract.

Work on the second phase of the project, which runs from 0.54 miles east of Route 238 (Yorktown Road) near exit 247 to the Humelsine Parkway/Marquis Center Parkway exit, is currently underway. Secretary of Transportation Aubrey Layne said in October that the project is ahead of schedule because of work the Virginia Department of Transportation did before crews broke ground.

The project includes the addition of a 12-foot-wide travel lane and a 12-foot-wide paved shoulder in each direction, lengthening of acceleration and deceleration lanes, bridge work that includes replacing existing bridges over Queens Creek and more improvements.

VDOT says the widening of roadway and bridges will occur mostly in the median of the existing interstate.

Click here to read more about the widening project.

In addition to the work on the Peninsula, $105.4 million will go towards the second of two phases for the 1-64/I-264 interchange. The second phase, which will be contracted to The Lane Construction Corporation of Cheshire, Conn., is set to improve traffic conditions and safety on I-264 east from Newtown Road in Norfolk to Witchduck Road in Virginia Beach.

VDOT says Lane will build a new collector-distributor road and reconfigure the south side of the interchanges at Newtown and Witchduck roads, in an attempt to cut down the weaving that drivers heading eastbound run into at both interchanges when they exit and exit the interstate.

A bridge is also scheduled to be built over I-264 connecting Greenwich Road on the south side to Cleveland Street to the north.

Both projects are scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2021.

Click here to read more about the interchange project.