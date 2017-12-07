Little Creek-Fort Story remembering Pearl Harbor in ceremony

WATCH: Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story will remember those who served in the attack of Pearl Harbor.

App users can watch live here beginning at 12:55 p.m.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — President Franklin Delano Roosevelt called it a “date which will live in infamy.”

More than 3,600 service members were killed or wounded on Dec. 7, 1941 when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor. The attack propelled the United States into World War II.

On thursday, Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story will remember those who served during the in a ceremony.

The ceremony is set to begin at 12:55 p.m. — the exact time the Japanese attack began. Much previous years, the ceremony will begin at the chapel on base and conclude with wreath-laying at the Pearl Harbor memorial.

The event is not open to the public, but WAVY.com is planning on streaming it live.