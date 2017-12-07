James Madison three wins away from another national championship

(WAVY) — Following a win over Stony Brook to open up the FCS playoffs, James Madison returns home on Friday night to take on Weber State in the quarterfinals.

The Dukes are the top seed in the playoffs and are the reigning national champions. JMU has also won 24 consecutive games, the longest active winning streak in Division I football.

JMU has been getting it done with a lot of players from Hampton Roads. 14 players from the 757 area code are on the Dukes roster.

Defense has been coach Mike Houston’s top unit this season. The Dukes give up less than three yards per carry and have only allowed 4 rushing touchdowns all year. JMU also gets after the quarterback. The Dukes are 4th in the nation with nearly 4 sacks per game.

Kickoff is 7:00 at Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg. The game will be televised on ESPN 2.