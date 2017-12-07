Hoffler named Portsmouth’s new fire chief

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — After more than 38 years of service to the City of Portsmouth, James. E. Hoffler has been officially named the city’s newest fire chief.

Hoffler was sworn in on Thursday during a ceremony in Portsmouth City Hall chambers.

He had been serving as acting fire chief since the city’s former chief, Dwayne Bonnette, left in August for a new job in Richmond. Bonnette held the position for a little more than a year after the retirement of longtime chief Beck Barfield.

Hoffler started his firefighting career in 1979 as a firefighter trainee, before working his way up through the ranks. Before serving as acting fire chief, he had served as Portsmouth’s deputy fire chief since 2012.