Governor McAuliffe reflects on his time in office

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – Governor Terry McAuliffe calls his term in office, “the honor of my life.” With just a few weeks left until he leaves Richmond, he said he has no plans to slow down.

“I think I’ve probably enjoyed this job more than any governor in the history of mankind,” he said from his office in the Patrick Henry building Thursday.

Governing magazine recently named McAuliffe a Public Official of the Year. Virginia has brought in more than $19 billion in capital investment and unemployment is at 3.6 percent, McAuliffe said. This fall, McAuliffe welcomed a manufacturing plant to Virginia Beach and furniture giant IKEA to Norfolk.

He’s also proud of his work to ease the burden of tolls at the downtown and midtown tunnels and considers transportation projects among his three greatest accomplishments, along with the Port of Virginia, and job creation — 210,000 new ones.

But he was not able to get Medicaid expansion done, he said.

“We have forfeited all that money. We lose $6.6 million dollars per day. I have an opioid crisis I’m dealing with. I have a mental health crisis I’m dealing with and we have forfeited this money,” he said.

Asked if he’s considering a presidential run in 2020, McAuliffe said, “Today, no. I’m going to finish here strong. I’m going to travel extensively around the country, all through 2018, and then we’ll see where we are in 2019. So if you’re asking me today, it’s no.”

