Gates County sergeant arrested on corruption charges

GATES COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A Gates County sheriff’s sergeant has been arrested on corruption charges after a joint investigation by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the FBI.

Gates County Sgt. Brandon Scott Hawk, 33, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with two counts of embezzlement of property by public officer and one count of larceny of a firearm.

The sheriff’s office fired Hawks on Thursday. He started there as a deputy from 2006 to 2008 and then was rehired in 2009.

The charges come after an investigation was requested six months ago by District Attorney R.A. Womble to look into corruption inside the Gates County Sheriff’s Office.

Hawk was released from jail after posting a $35,000 secured bond.

The investigation is ongoing.