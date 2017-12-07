Fox tests positive for rabies in York County

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Peninsula Health District say a red fox has tested positive for the rabies virus.

They warn residents and businesses in the 100 block of Terrance Circle to be on alert. This is in the Coventry Subdivision in York County.

Environmental Health Services will be contacting the immediate neighbors and civic and/or homeowner’s associations that serves the community.

If you think you or your pet have been exposed to this animal, contact the VA Department of Health. You can also contact York County Animal Control after hours.