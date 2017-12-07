Currituck man dies in Highway 17 car crash

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) — A Currituck County man died early Thursday morning after an accident on Highway 17 near the Pasquotank-Perquimans county line.

The N.C. Highway Patrol responded to the accident scene shortly after midnight.

Trooper Derrick Banks says 21-year-old Chandler Davenport ran his car off the road and was killed.

There was also one passenger in the car. 23-year-old Breeanna Fulton, also from Currituck County, was transported to the hospital but is expected to be OK, according to troopers.

Trooper Banks told WITN he believes drugs may have been involved, but that won’t be proven until autopsy and toxicology reports are completed.