Two crashes reported in Newport News on I-664; lanes reopened after blockage

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Two crashes are being investigated by Virginia State Police on Thursday evening on I-664 in Newport News, including a multi-vehicle crash at exit 6 between 25th and 26 streets.

Police say four vehicles were involved in the crash at exit 6, which happened at 5:12 p.m. After southbound lanes were blocked for more than an hour, VDOT officials say all lanes have been reopened.

A two-vehicle crash was also reported on I-664 at 5:56 p.m. at exit 5 near Jefferson Avenue in Newport News.

No additional information is available at this point, but police are on the scene. Stay with WAVY for updates.