Child abuse case against Norfolk couple moves forward

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The cases against a couple accused of child abuse in the death of a 2-year-old girl is moving forward in Norfolk.

Destiny Martin, the girl’s mother, and Robert Griffis, the stepfather, were faced with child abuse and neglect charges after the girl was taken to the hospital in late-May.

Norfolk police said they were called to a home on Lexington Street for a report of an unresponsive child.

The child was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but later died. Martin and Griffis were both charged with malicious wounding, child abuse – serious injuries and child abuse – disregard life.

Martin had charges of mallicious wounding and child abuse – serious injuries dismissed in court on Wednesday. The third charge against Martin was certified to a grand jury.

All three of the charges against Griffis were certified to a grand jury.