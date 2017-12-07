Bingo games help local organization give back

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Peninsula organization is working to give back to the community one bingo game at a time.

Community Knights, Inc. holds bingo in Newport News two days a week.

The founders say they’ve raised $835,000 in proceeds in the past four and a half years.

“What we’re doing is very unique within the bingo community,” said president and CEO Jennifer Brown.

Brown says she and Teresa Michener started the organization in the late 2000s in response to the recession.

The two say many organizations approached them to help them raise funds.

So far, they say they’ve awarded 377 grants to 92 groups, which are mostly school organizations.

Brown says the players who come out and play appreciate being able to give back.

“They know this is a charitable event. They know the proceeds from them are being invested in the community and that means a lot to the players who come out and play,” she said.

Many of the volunteers who help out have seen the impacts of the group.

“When we have kids come in and say what they got to do because of Community Knights, it warms my heart,” Michener said.

The organization is now hoping to expand by providing scholarships, starting a non-profit incubator, and providing coaching for those with disabilities to get involved with non-profit organizations.

To apply for the grant program, you must be a 501(c)(3) organization, a school affiliated group, or a non-profit organization that directly impacts the community.

Grants are awarded quarterly.

The next deadline is February 28, 2018.

You can learn more on the organization’s website by clicking here.