AZTEC, N.M. (KRQE) – The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office has responded to a shooting at Aztec High School in Aztec, New Mexico.

Officials tell WAVY sister station KRQE the shooter is in custody and it is not known how many people have been wounded.

At this time the sheriff’s department is clearing the building and actively searching the school.

Information is limited at this time. KRQE is sending a crew and will provide updates as they become available.