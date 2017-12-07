Audience: Christmas Extravaganza

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Today our studio audience was from the Academy of Dance and Gymnastics in Newport News. They were here to tell us about their annual Christmas Extravaganza. The Academy of Dance Christmas Extravaganza is a holiday tradition and the proceeds will be donated to Operation Smile which pays for life-changing surgeries.

Academy of Dance & Gymnastics

Annual Christmas Extravaganza to benefit Operation Smile

Saturday, Dec. 9

3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Ferguson Center – Newport News

AcademyOfDanceAndGymnastics.com

Phone: (757) 873-0454