Virginia 2019 inspection stickers to be relocated on vehicle windshield

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia state inspection stickers will be placed in the bottom left corner of the windshield, when viewed from inside the vehicle starting on Jan. 1, 2018.

“The core mission of the Virginia Safety Inspection Program is to promote highway safety and the crash avoidance technology is another tool provided by manufacturers to ensure vehicles operated on the roadways are safe at all times,” said Capt. R.C. Maxey Jr., Virginia State Police Safety Division Commander. “Therefore, we immediately began evaluating the situation and set forth to make the necessary changes to the Motor Vehicle Safety Inspection Manual, which governs the placement of the safety inspection sticker on all vehicles.”

Existing Virginia vehicle inspection stickers will remain in the bottom center of the windshield. Once a vehicle is inspected and issued a 2019 sticker, the new inspection sticker must be placed in the lower left corner, which is consistent with other states across the nation.

The change will also apply to the placement of any other authorized stickers.

The Virginia State Police Safety Division notified all Virginia certified inspections stations of the placement change on Dec. 2.