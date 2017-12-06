Suspects of police chase, crash in Hampton on the loose

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Two suspects are on the loose after a chase ended in a crash earlier this week in Hampton.

Virginia State Police say troopers tried to pulled over a person who was recklessly driving a Grey Hyundai on Interstate 64. The driver was going 80 mph in a 60 mph zone.

State police say the driver exited onto Mercury Boulevard. The trooper was under the impression the driver was going to pull over, but they instead accelerated and sped through two traffic lights.

The driver then hit an SUV at the intersection of Mercury Boulevard and Cunningham Drive, according to state police.

Both the driver and a passenger ran from the scene after the crash.

State and Hampton police searched for but could not find the suspects. Troopers are continuing to investigate the incident.