PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police are investigating an overnight robbery at a 7-Eleven store on Greenwood Drive.

According to a tweet from Portsmouth Police, a person entered the store at 4001 Greenwood Drive around 2:03 a.m. with a knife, demanded money and then left the scene.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the robbery to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.