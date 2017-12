CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in the 3100 block of Petre Road on Wednesday night in Chesapeake.

Officers were dispatched to the shooting at 5:45 p.m. When they arrived, they say they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say there’s no suspect information available at this time.

