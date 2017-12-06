Police: Credit card skimmer found at Suffolk 7-Eleven

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police are warning residents to be wary of credit card skimmers after a device was found late last week.

Police say a an illegal card-reading device was found at a 7-Eleven on Holland Road Dec. 1 at a diesel fuel pump. A contractor who performs maintenance on the pumps discovered the device.

Police say the device could have been installed sometime between Nov. 2 and Dec. 1, based on the service schedule.

Anyone who may have had their credit information compromised can contact police.