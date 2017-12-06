Person in custody after hitting unmarked police car, fleeing in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — One person is in custody after hitting an unmarked police car Wednesday morning in Chesapeake.

Chesapeake police spokesperson Kelly Elliot tells WAVY.com the police car was traveling on Route 58 at the Interstate 664 spilt.

A female driver hit the car and took off, according to Elliot. The officer followed her on 58 and took her into custody after she pulled over.

Virginia State Police dispatch says troopers were called to help Chesapeake police with the investigation.

WAVY.com is working to learn more about potential charges in this case.

Stay tuned for the latest developments.