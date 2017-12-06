ODU uses second-half surge top rival Richmond 79-60

NORFOLK (WAVY) – B.J. Stith led the way with 21 points and 10 rebounds, Ahmad Caver added 14 points and 12 assists, and Old Dominion began the second half with a 20-0 run to rally for a 79-60 win over in-state rival Richmond.

All five Monarch starters scored in double figures. Trey Porter scored 12 points, but really seemed to ignite the defensive effort, blocking a career-high six shots. More than a few found the second row of the seats.

Randy Haynes booked 12 points and Brandan Stith managed 11 point to go along with five rebounds.

Coming off a 82-75 setback at VCU on Saturday, the Monarchs (6-3) did not maintain the home-court energy coach Jeff Jones was looking for. His team opened up to a 18-6 lead, but trailed 33-31 at the half to the Struggling Spiders (1-8).

“Because we were seemingly so insular in the first half, for about two minutes (in the halftime locker room), I told them, ‘I don’t want anybody talking to anybody. Just get yourself ready.'” said Jones, who then left it up to his players to amp themselves and each other up.

“It was good to show that we have resiliency,” said Porter. “But when it gets later in the season, we can’t come out slow like that. We got to come out fast.”