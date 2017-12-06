Norfolk Police Department offering safe spots for online purchases

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Sometimes finding the perfect gift for someone means exploring places online where you can buy from someone local.

It also sometimes means meeting up to make the exchange, and things don’t always go well.

Norfolk Police department is reminding residents of their “safe spots” for online purchases. The department set up the spotting spots in the spring, hoping to cut down on crime.

The department has set up E-commerce zones in three patrol divisions. The zones include two parking spots right in front of the building and each is under 24-hour surveillance for a safe exchange.

“You want to be able to buy and purchase the product that you want online safely,” said Daniel Hudson of the Norfolk Police department. “This gives you the peace of mind to know you are in a safe place and if something does happen we have it on camera and we are going to investigate.”

According to Hudson, there is no need to schedule an appointment with the police department. Additionally, you can visit the First Patrol Division’s lobby anytime of day or night if you wish to do the exchange inside.

“E-Commerce Exchange Zones” are available at the following police buildings:

First Patrol Division – 3661 E. Virginia Beach Boulevard

Lobby Open 24 Hours, Holidays Included

*Parking is limited. Citizens are encouraged to come inside the front lobby to complete transactions.*

– 3661 E. Virginia Beach Boulevard Lobby Open 24 Hours, Holidays Included Second Patrol Division – 2500 N. Military Highway

Lobby Open Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Closed Holidays)

Reserved Parking Available 24-Hours

– 2500 N. Military Highway Lobby Open Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Closed Holidays) Third Patrol Division – 901 Asbury Avenue

Lobby Open Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Closed Holidays)

Reserved Parking Available 24-Hours