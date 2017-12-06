Newport News School Board names acting superintendent

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The Newport News School Board named Brian Nichols as the acting Superintendent during a meeting on Tuesday.

Current Superintendent, Ashby Kilgore announced her retirement in October after serving in the position for 10 years. Her last day on the job will be Dec. 20.

Nichols will take over on Dec. 21. Nichols has served the school division for 20 years as a teacher, assistant principal, principal, executive director and chief academic officer.

Nichols will serve in this capacity until the School Board appoints a permanent Superintendent.

The School Board will begin offering public hearings and surveys to get the public’s input in January, 2018.