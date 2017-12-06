Navy launching new branding platform at Army-Navy game

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The U.S. Navy says it is aiming at this generation of recruits in an all-new digitally focused campaign.

The marketing campaign — and its tagline “Forged by the Sea” — are set to launch at this weekend’s annual Army-Navy game.

Navy officials say the launch will feature commercials aired during the broadcast of the game, as well as inside the stadium.

In addition to the ads and the slogan, the Navy’s Facebook page will be active with new content on Saturday — spearheaded by an Army-Navy gameday show called “Sea It Live.”

“The Navy is now recruiting young men and women of the Centennial Generation, who have different goals, expectations, and media-consumption habits than their Millennial predecessors,” Navy Recruiting Command Rear Adm. Pete Garvin stated in a news release.

The Navy says the initial campaign will be kicked off between December and March on a wide variety of digital and social media platforms.

The 118th Army-Navy game is set for Saturday, Dec. 9.