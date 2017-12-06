Man charged after argument led to fight in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police arrested a man this week in connection with an October fight in Newport News that left another man injured.

Newport News police say officers were called to a home on Madison Avenue Oct. 11 for a reported assault.

A man at the scene told police his friends had been in an argument with 37-year-old Tyrone Branch that led to a fight. Police say the man’s friend had a laceration to his forehead and had to be taken to the hospital.

According to police, the man’s friend said at the hospital could not remember anything aside from the altercation because he had been knocked out.

Branch was taken into custody for malicious assault on Sunday.