PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today is from Old Dominion University’s Athletic Bands, and they came to tell us about Tuba Christmas. This is a special musical event happening worldwide this holiday season. Event coordinator Dennis Zeisler gave us all the details.

Norfolk TUBACHRISTMAS

Saturday at 5:30pm

Chrysler Hall – Norfolk

Players Still Needed!

For More Information:

TUBACHRISTMAS.com

(757) 683-5104