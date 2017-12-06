Elizabeth City police investigating Wednesday morning shooting

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Police are investigating an early Wednesday morning shooting in Elizabeth City that sent a man to the hospital.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. in the 1400 block of Walker Avenue, according to police. When police arrived at the scene, they found 34-year-old Eric Spivey suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower right thigh.

Spivey was taken to Sentara Hospital in Elizabeth City before being transferred to Sentara Norfolk General in stable condition for non life-threatening injuries.

Police say this investigation is ongoing.