Crash causing delays on I-64 in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A single-vehicle crash is causing delays on Interstate 64 in Chesapeake.

According to VDOT, the cash was past George Washington Memorial Highway on the eastbound side. It was initially blocking all lanes, but traffic cameras later showed drivers getting by on the right shoulder.

VDOT said there was a two-mile backup from the crash.

Virginia State Police dispatch says troopers responded to the scene around 10:40 a.m. It is unclear whether anyone was injured in the crash.

