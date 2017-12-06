Counting Kindness – Beach Bags

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Hundreds of children in Hampton Roads don’t have enough to eat. Foodbanks in our area do all they can to feed anyone in need, but some kids fall through the cracks. That’s why Beach Bags was developed by Virginia Beach City Public Schools.

Beach Bags is a program that provides healthy meals to Virginia Beach students who need them on weekends, school breaks and summer vacations. It was founded in 2009 and more than 70 thousand Beach Bags have been given out to students since then.

Last year alone, more than 17 thousand were distributed. School counselors and social workers identify elementary, middle and high school students who might otherwise go hungry. The bags are discretely placed in their backpacks so none are embarrassed or stigmatized.

What goes in a Beach Bag? The bags are filled with cereal or oatmeal, main course items like ravioli, tuna or mac and cheese, fruit cups, juice boxes and snacks like raisins or pretzels. Each bag costs about $7 and the program relies on monetary as well as food donations. 100% of the monetary proceeds goes to purchase food.

Help is always needed, especially around this time of the year, when children are gearing up to be away from school and on holiday break. If you’d like to get involved, you can volunteer, maybe hold a Beach Bag food drive or donate. For additional information, visit www.VBSchools.com/ParentConnection/BeachBags