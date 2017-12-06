Columbia to sell limited-edition Star Wars jackets

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbia will soon sell jackets inspired by those worn by the cast of Star Wars in “The Empire Strikes Back.”

The Echo Base Collection is a limited-edition series of three jackets made to look like those worn by Luke Skywalker, Han Solo and Leia Organa on the ice planet Hoth.

Only 1,980 of each style will be available, celebrating the 1980 release of “Empire Strikes Back.” They will be released on December 8 at a cost of $400 per jacket.

The Luke Skywalker Echo Base Jacket is a jacket and vest combination with a stowable hood.

“You’ll stay warm and dry whether you’re patrolling an ice planet or getting ready for a duel with your father,” the company says in a product description.

Columbia promises the Han Solo Echo Base Parka will “keep you warmer than a hug from your favorite wookiee.”

The Leia Organa Echo Base Jacket is a jacket and vest combo inspired by Leia’s costume.

“This rugged yet regal combo will help you lead with confidence whether you’re battling the elements or staring down a Star Destroyer,” the product description reads.