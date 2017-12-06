Coast Guard medevacs 67-year old man from Ocracoke Island

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Coast Guard medevaced a 67-year-old man suffering a possible heart attack off Ocracoke Island on Tuesday.

Watchstanders were contacted by members of Ocracoke Health Center at 10:23 a.m. to transport the man to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital due to inclement weather in the Outer Banks region.

A helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City launched to assist. The helicopter crew arrived at Ocracoke Island Airport, and transported him to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

“This case really highlights the skills of our crews and the capabilities of our aircraft to fly in inclement weather,” said Lt. Chris Pulliam, aircraft commander of the Jayhawk helicopter crew. “One of our main goals is to help partner agencies in times like this and to be a team player. We are glad we got the chance to do that today.”