Coast Guard: 300 gallons of oil spilled in Elizabeth River

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The U.S. Coast Guard says oil was spilled into the Elizabeth River in Norfolk last weekend.
A Coast Guard spokesman says a bulk carrier spilled about 300 gallons diesel into the river at Lamberts Point. The Coast Guard says it was notified of the spill around 9 p.m. Saturday.
A boat crew was sent from Portsmouth to contain the spill. Images from a viewer showed the oil in the water near a pier.
The Coast Guard says a private company is handling the cleanup, which was just about complete as of Wednesday.