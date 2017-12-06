Coast Guard: 300 gallons of oil spilled in Elizabeth River

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The U.S. Coast Guard says oil was spilled into the Elizabeth River in Norfolk last weekend.

A Coast Guard spokesman says a bulk carrier spilled about 300 gallons diesel into the river at Lamberts Point. The Coast Guard says it was notified of the spill around 9 p.m. Saturday.

A boat crew was sent from Portsmouth to contain the spill. Images from a viewer showed the oil in the water near a pier.

The Coast Guard says a private company is handling the cleanup, which was just about complete as of Wednesday.

