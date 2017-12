YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities in York County are looking for a man wanted on a pair of larceny charges.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office posted a notice to Facebook Tuesday that it was looking for Justin Marshall Evans.

The sheriff’s office said Evans is considered “armed and dangerous.”

If you see him, call 911 for the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.