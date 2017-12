NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Norfolk are looking a suspect who robbed an Ocean View 7-Eleven at gunpoint.

The robbery happened overnight Tuesday at a store on Tidewater Drive.

Police say a man approached a clerk, pulled out a gun and demanded money. He got away with cash.

The man was seen on surveillance cameras wearing a striped sweatshirt with a mask covering his face.

Detectives ask anyone with information to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.