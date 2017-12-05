Vehicle crashes into Bank of America in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A vehicle crashed into a Bank of America branch Tuesday afternoon in Virginia Beach.

Disaptch received a call about the incident just after 12 p.m.

Fire department officials said three people inside the bank were injured, but refused treatment and were not taken to the hospital.

The male driver of the SUV was taken to hospital. Officials said his injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The fire department said it did not believe the building could collapse from the crash. It is unclear how the crash happened.

