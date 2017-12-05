The Festive Fezziwigs!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Ebenezer Scrooge wasn’t always so grumpy; in fact some of his happiest memories are of holiday parties in the home of Mr. and Mrs. Fezziwig. This fun and festive couple joined us today to talk about how you can also make wonderful family memories at the Wells Theater.

A Christmas Carol at The Wells Theatre

Presented by Virginia Stage Company

Preview on Friday night

Opening Night Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Runs Through Christmas Eve

VAStage.org

(757) 627-1234

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by The Virginia Stage Company.