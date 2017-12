NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for a masked man who stole cash from a Quality Inn in Newport News on Monday.

According to police, the man entered the hotel in the early morning hours, approached a clerk and implied that he had a gun.

Surveillance video shows him jumping a counter and then walking out with the cash in-hand. The man’s face was covered by a blue bandana.

Call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if you recognize this man.