Suffolk police looking for suspect in Family Dollar robbery

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police say they are looking for a man who robbed a Family Dollar earlier this week.

Police were called to the store on West Constance Road just after 10 p.m. on Sunday.

A preliminary investigation found a man walked into the store, implied he had a gun and took cash from a register.

Police say this man fled and was accompanied by someone else who was waiting outside the store.

If you recognize this man or know anything about the robbery, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.