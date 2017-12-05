Portsmouth man shocked during storm files $25 million lawsuit

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A Portsmouth man who came in contact with a downed power line over the summer is now suing Dominion Energy and a local tree company.

Antonio “Tony” Myrick was seriously hurt back in June during a storm. He was on Leckie Street in heavy rain when he stopped to move what he thought was a tree branch in the road, but it was actually a power line. Doctors had to amputate part of Myrick’s arm and hand.

Now, 10 On Your Side has learned Myrick is suing Dominion Energy and John Lucas Tree Expert Company for $25 million. His attorneys will file the suit today.

Myrick accuses the companies of negligence, which he says ultimately led to his injuries.

Bonita Billingsley Harris, a spokesperson for Dominion Energy, called it a “tragic accident” and said, “Our hearts go out to Mr. Myrick and we’re glad he’s doing better.” Dominion urges everyone to stay at least 30 feet from any downed power line and anything touching it, Harris added.

WAVY News 10’s Erin Kelly will have more on the lawsuit and Myrick’s recovery, coming up tonight beginning at 4 p.m.