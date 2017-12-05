Police respond to shooting in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital Tuesday evening.

Police say they responded to the 500 block of Wingfield Ave. at 6:40 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to Norfolk General Hospital, but police weren’t able to confirm the extent of his injuries.

No suspect descriptions are available, but police say they’ll release more info when it becomes available.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP℠. Callers are never asked to give their name or required to testify in court. If a caller’s tip leads to an arrest, the recovery of drugs, or stolen property they could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.