Police: Newport News officer shoots dog after being bitten during investigation

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News police officer fired his weapon at a dog on Saturday afternoon after being bitten on the hand while responding to a domestic incident.

Police say the officer was responding to an incident on Clay Drive at 2:38 p.m., but an investigation took police nearby to the 200 block of Lyttle Drive.

When officers arrived, a pit bull/German shepherd mix came running out of the home showing its teeth in an aggressive manner, according to police.

Police say the dog then bit the officer on his left hand. When the dog went to bite again, the officer fired a shot that grazed the dog, causing it run in the opposite direction.

The dog was recovered in the 300 block of Troy Drive and taken to an area veterinarian clinic for treatment of non life-threatening wounds.

Police say they’re investigating the incident.