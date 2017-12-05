Oscar Smith ready for third straight title matchup against Westfield

CHESAPEAKE (WAVY) – The high school football season for Oscar Smith has ended in almost exactly the same way the last two straight years…watching Westfield storm the field, celebrating a state championship.

In 2015, Westfield, now the two-time defending Class 6 state champions, held on to best the Tigers in a triple-overtime thriller at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville. A year later at Hampton University, the Tigers were stopped at the one-yard line in double-overtime, giving Westfield back-to-back titles.

“It’s tiring,” said running back Khalid Wilson, now a senior. “We were so close every time. We were one play away from being state champions every time. Take away a few mistakes, we would be state champions. I would have a ring by now.”

Yet, here we are in 2017, and it’s once again Oscar Smith versus Westfield for the biggest prize in the commonwealth. “Most people say, ‘Third time is the charm,’ and we’re hoping it is,'” said Keshon Artis, the senior linebacker who’s now committed to Virginia Tech.

The Tigers and Bulldogs will meet once again at Armstrong Stadium, on the campus of Hampton University for a 4:30 pm kickoff.